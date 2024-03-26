WATCH: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses in Maryland
BALTIMORE - Watch the moment Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight.
Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, sending several vehicles and people into the frigid water below.
Several vehicles plunged into the Patapsco River after the impact caused the roadway above to break apart. The vessel caught fire after hitting the support. Black smoke billowed out of it and into the sky above.