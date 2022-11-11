Watch FOX 5's Veterans Day Special as we honor those who have served

Everyday - not just Veterans' Day, we at FOX 5 salute those who fought for our freedom and served in the military in DC, Maryland, Virginia and beyond.

To this end, we're partnering with U.S. Vets and their mission to end veteran homelessness across the U.S. - and produced a special program featuring veterans across the DMV. You can also learn more about U.S. Vets and their work, here.

At 100 years old, retired Brigadier General Charles McGee can still recount the 30 years he served as a Tuskegee Airman. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart shares her conversation with the special Bethesda veteran in the video above.

Tom Fitzgerald reports on Ronald Dolecki, a U.S. Army prisoner of war vet was honored this summer after 55 years as a prisoner of war.

After being away from family for 78 years, unidentified Private First Class Morris Swackhammer will be buried close to his older brother Leon, who died in the 1970s and was buried at Arlington National Cemetery. David Kaplan reports.

The Honor Flight Network celebrated bringing 250,000 veterans to the memorials built in their honor. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart reports from the ceremony at the World War II Memorial.

To make sure fallen service members are remembered, a volunteer group is using a new app to help those paying their respects at Arlington National Cemetery. Stephanie Ramirez reports.

Congressional leaders are set to present the Congressional Gold Medal to U.S. merchant mariners who helped the U.S. and its allies end World War Two. FOX 5's Bob Barnard reports.

Army veteran David Kim founded Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation in 2002 – in honor of a fellow artillery officer who was killed overseas, leaving behind a young daughter. Since then, the organization has provided full-ride scholarships to more than 24-hundred students across the country who have lost a parent in the line of duty. That’s accumulated to more than 55 million dollars in support of gold star children.

