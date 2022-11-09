Veteran’s Day 2022 deals, discounts and freebies

article

Businesses and organizations are coming together to thank and honor veterans and active-duty service members with free goods, services and discounts on Friday, Nov. 11.

Here are some restaurants and businesses with promotions this year on Veterans Day.

Keep in mind, most businesses will require proof of military service to access these discounts.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven’s quarter-pound big bite 100% all beef hot dog is available for free in honor of all veterans. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app, this deal is only redeemable on Nov. 11.

Applebee’s

All veterans and active duty military members receive a free entree from a special menu.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Restaurants will be celebrating this year by offering a free meal from a menu of 10 farm-fresh options for veterans and active-duty military guests.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active military members can select complimentary items from a special CPK menu, including a choice of one of CPK’s California-inspired pizzas, pastas or entrée salads and a beverage.



CPK will also provide an exclusive buy one, get one free pizza, pasta, or salad offer good for a return visit from Nov. 12-21.

Caribou Coffee

All veterans, active military members, and their spouses can receive a free hot brewed coffee on Veterans Day.

Chili’s

All veterans and active duty military members receive a free entree from a special menu.

Cracker Barrel

Any veteran or active-duty military can receive a free slice of Cracker Barrel’s Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Veterans Day. To redeem the offer online, add a slice to the online order cart and enter code VETSDAY22 in the "Apply a Promo Code" field at the time of checkout.



Military apparel and drinkware are also 25% off in stores and online through Nov. 14.

Home Depot & Lowe’s

The deal of 10% off for all veterans and active service members at Home Depot and Lowe’s lasts year-round.



Get more information from Home Depot and sign up here. Get more information from Lowe’s here.

Staples

Get 25% off your in-store purchase all week. Offer valid Nov. 6-12, 2022. Valid in-store only for all active-duty military, veterans, and their families. Mention the offer at checkout.

White Castle

White Castle is offering a free combo meal or breakfast combo meal to all veterans and active-duty service members.



This story was reported from Detroit.