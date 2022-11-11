Veterans Day tributes across the DC region honor those who served

Veterans Day tributes are taking place across the D.C. region to honor those who have served.

The 69th annual National Veterans Day Observance will take place at Arlington National Cemetery with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Veterans Day Observance at the World War II Memorial Friday will pay tribute to the more than 16 million men and women who served with the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II.

A special Veterans Day ceremony will mark the 40th anniversary of the dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

While President Joe Biden travels abroad, first lady Jill Biden hosts a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House. Jill Biden also is announcing new support for the Hidden Helpers Coalition, which works with children who live with wounded service members and veterans.

Elsewhere in the D.C. region, Fairfax-based Navy veteran Jake Welch kicked off a Veterans Day cycling challenge to help bring awareness to veteran suicide and raise funds for Hope For The Warriors.