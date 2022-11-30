Watch: Fan startles Adele with face filter during Las Vegas concert: 'What have you done to my face?'

Adele had a surprised reaction when a fan used an Instagram filter on her face for a video selfie.

The Grammy-winning entertainer was performing at her Las Vegas concert on Nov. 26 and took a moment to interact with the woman who recorded the video.

When the two posed for the video, Adele was shocked after realizing her face had been altered using the social media effect.

Jamiee Guerrero, who goes by Jamy G, recorded and shared the video with the social news platform Storyful that captures the "Easy on Me" singer's reaction.

"Oh, my God! What have you done to my face?" Adele says after looking at herself in the recording. "We don’t look like that, darling," the singer added.

RELATED: Adele announces rescheduled Las Vegas shows

Guerrero explained to Storyful her reason for using the face filter in the video.

"If a beauty filter can cheer someone up, I think that’s great," Guerrero said. "I am all about positivity and making people feel happy."

Later in the video, Guerrero cries as the singer consoles her.

"The reason I was so emotional when I spoke to Adele was due to the heartache I experienced in a past relationship," Guerrero told Storyful. "Her music was key to helping me heal during that time."

Adele is currently performing her first concert residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which runs until March 2023.

Earlier this year, the entertainer had to reschedule her Vegas performances after some of her staff had COVID-19.

FOX 9 Minneapolis contributed to this story. This story has been reported from Washington, D.C.






















