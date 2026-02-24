National Guardsman injured in DC shooting receives Purple Heart at State of the Union

The Brief Andrew Wolfe, a National Guardsman injured in a shooting in D.C. was awarded a Purple Heart. He received the award during the State of the Union. The shooting happened on Thanksgiving Day 2025, and a fellow National Guard member was killed.



President Donald Trump recognized the National Guardsman who was shot in an attack in Washington, D.C. during the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Andrew Wolfe was injured by gunfire the day before Thanksgiving. A fellow member of the Guard, Sarah Bekcstrom, was killed in the shooting.

Honored at State of the Union

The Purple Heart:

Trump recognized Wolfe and his mother, Melody during the annual address.

The president then had Major General James D. Seward with the West Virginia National Guard present Wolfe with the Purple Heart Award.

The Purple Heart honors military members who are wounded or killed in the line of duty.

Sarah Beckstrom was also given the award posthumously.

Who is Andrew Wolfe?

What we know:

Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, was serving with the West Virginia National Guard under Trump’s federal takeover, which placed the D.C. police force under federal control and brought thousands of guardsmen to the city.

According to a press release from the West Virginia National Guard, Wolfe entered service in 2019. The shooting happened less than a day after he had been deputized to continue his patrols.

Wolfe was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He was still in the hospital in December, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morissey reported.

The West Virginia National Guard announced on Dec. 12, 2025, that he was breathing on his own and could stand up with assistance — "important milestones that reflect his strength and determination," they said.

Wolfe was then transferred to a rehabilitation facility. His family chose not to disclose the location of his rehabilitation and it's not clear exactly when he was released.

Ambushed in D.C.

The backstory:

Wolfe was on patrol with several other Guardsman when he was shot just before 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26 near the intersection of 17th Street and I Street, NW.

Another National Guard members fired shots back at the suspect and he was hit. While he was on the ground and trying to reload his gun, another National Guard member tackled him.

Officials arrested Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, at the scene.

Lakanwal was originally charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill while armed and assault with intent to kill under D.C.'s criminal code, but U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro also filed federal charges against him.

He's also facing two federal charges, according to court documents — transporting or receiving firearms in interstate or foreign commerce with the intent to commit an offense and transporting or shipping a stolen firearm in interstate or foreign commerce.

He has pleaded not guilty.