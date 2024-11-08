WATCH: Car crashes into UMD hospital
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A man drove his car into University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center Thursday night before pulling out a knife.
The incident happened around 7:45pm on Thursday, according to an official.
Officers at the hospital were able to quickly detain the man. No shots were fired, but a taser was used in the incident, according to an official.
No one was injured in the incident.
Video of the hospital following the incident shows damage to the front doors and windows.