WATCH: Building collapses in Northeast DC during severe storms

A partially constructed building in Northeast D.C. collapsed Thursday evening following severe weather that swept through the region.

What we know:

The incident occurred at 19th and H Streets NE, where firefighters responded to a significant structural failure at a site under renovation.

Photos from the scene show large wooden framing debris covering part of the sidewalk and street, including a white BMW partially pinned beneath collapsed beams.

Yellow caution tape and D.C. Fire and EMS personnel surrounded the area.

Authorities confirmed that the building was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported. Crews also inspected adjacent row homes for potential damage or safety concerns and found no structural issues. A safety zone was established around the site.

Big picture view:

The collapse followed a series of intense storms that moved through D.C., Maryland, and Virginia Thursday evening. The weather caused widespread damage, including downed trees, power outages, and hazardous road conditions across the region.