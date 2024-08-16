WATCH: Body cam video shows Rachel Morin murder suspect arrest

Body camera footage released by the Tulsa police shows the moment Rachel Morin's suspected killer, Victor Martinez Hernandez, was arrested at a bar in Oklahoma.

Martinez Hernandez was arrested at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June after a nationwide manhunt for the El Salvador native.

Officials said Martinez Hernandez, who has suspected gang ties, fled his home country in February 2023 after a warrant was issued for the murder of a woman there.

He made three unsuccessful attempts to enter the United States before making it across the border on Feb. 13, 2023 near El Paso, Texas, authorities said.

According to prosecutors and police, he allegedly assaulted a 9-year-old girl and her mother during a Los Angeles home invasion in March before he targeted Morin on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on Aug. 5.

He's accused of dragging her off the path, bludgeoning her so viciously that she was left with more than 10 gashes on her head then strangling her to death.

Martinez Hernandez was extradited to Maryland in July.