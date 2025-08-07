WATCH: Baltimore firefighters rescue young boy trapped in railing

The Brief A young boy got stuck in a railing at the Baltimore Harbor and was safely rescued by BCFD’s Rescue 1. The incident was caught on video by the department and the child’s mother, showing firefighters calmly comforting him. After freeing him without injury, the firefighters let the boy sit inside the fire truck to lift his spirits.



A young boy was safely rescued after getting stuck in a railing along the Baltimore Harbor, thanks to the quick and compassionate efforts of Baltimore City Fire Department’s Rescue 1 team.

What we know:

The incident, which was captured in a video shared by both the department and the child’s mother on TikTok, shows firefighters working calmly and carefully to free the child while offering words of comfort throughout the rescue.

"You’re brave, huh?" one firefighter can be heard saying at the end of the clip.

After the successful rescue, the firefighters treated the young boy to a visit inside the fire truck, letting him sit behind the wheel.

According to officials, the child was not injured and is doing well.

The mother and young boy recently posted a video thanking Baltimore Police Department.

The department commended the crew of Rescue 1 for their professionalism and compassion under pressure.