Watch: Baby sloth gets cuddles from Santa Claus

Cuddles from Santa Claus during the holidays? Who could ask for more?

A baby sloth at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas received some early holiday snuggles from Santa ahead of his big flight around the world.

Video shared by the San Antonio Zoological Society shows Aluna being placed gently into Santa’s hands as he asked her what she would like for Christmas.

FILE - Still image taken from video of Santa Claus cuddling with a baby sloth. (San Antonio Zoological Society via Storyful)

"Hello Aluna, Merry Christmas, how are you? Have you been a good girl this year? What would you like from Santa?" he can be heard asking the baby sloth.

This year is Aluna’s first Christmas, according to the zoo. She is only 10 months old and will be celebrating her first birthday on Valentine’s Day.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.