Washington Wizards select Tre Johnson and Will Riley in 2025 NBA Draft

The Washington Wizards just got a little younger with 19-year-olds Tre Johnson and Will Riley being selected during the 2025 NBA Draft.

What we know:

"We added two players we feel are really skilled wings, skilled basketball players that know how to move the scoreboard," Washington general manager Will Dawkins said. "They both wanted to be here and that’s important to us."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Tre Johnson (R) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted sixth overall by the Washington Wizards during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The team selected Texas shooting guard Tre Johnson with the No. 6 pick. Following a trade with Utah, the Wizards selected Will Riley from Ontario, Canada, with the No. 21 pick.

Big picture view:

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged nearly 20 points during his college season.

"I think, pound for pound, if he is not the best shooter, (he’s) one of the best shooters in the draft," Dawkins said. "But that’s not his only skill. He’s someone who can make plays and make plays for others."

Riley, 6-8, 195-pound forward from the University of Illinois, played in 35 games as a freshman, averaging 12.6 points per game. He finished the season winning 2024-25 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year.

Dawkins highlighted both players' offensive strengths, which is something the Wizards are committed to improving.

"He’s somebody that we feel confident is going to come in the gym and push people and develop at his own time," Dawkins said. "But he has ball skills, he can make plays … and he’s probably a better defender than people give him credit for."