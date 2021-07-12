Washington Wizards' NFT collection drops, available through July 14

The Washington Wizards have officially dropped their first NFT collection which includes "The Starting Five" for purchase and a free "The Sixth Man" NFT.

Owning an NFT, or non-fungible token, gives the buyer access through blockchain technology to special edition digital artwork designed by renowned D.C. artist Naturel, according to the Wizards' website.

READ MORE: Bradley Beal selected to the US Olympic Men’s National Team

The First and Second Starters are 1 of 1 minting and include prizes in addition to the NFT such as courtside tickets, game-worn jerseys and exclusive meet and greets. They are available on auction.

There will be 50 minted of the Third Starter at $299.99 each, 125 minted of the Fourth Starter at $149.99 each and 200 minted of the Fifth Starter at $49.99 each.

Fans in the D.C. area will also be able to enter a scavenger hunt at various locations around the District for a chance to win a free limited edition NFT called "The Sixth Man." There will only be 500 of "The Sixth Man" NFTs created and made available to Wizards fans.

READ MORE: Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns’ NBA Finals lead now 2-1

Fans can join the scavenger hunt by following the Wizards Twitter account for clues. Once clues are announced, fans can find the various locations around D.C. to take a selfie and post tag the Wizards on Twitter, including their crypto wallet address and the hashtag #WizNFTContest.

The first 500 fans to do so will receive a free NFT that will then be airdropped into their wallet at a later date.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

The Washington Wizards Starting Five NFT series will be on sale exclusively on OpenSea from July 12-14. For more information, click here.