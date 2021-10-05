Washington Spirit CEO Steve Baldwin resigns

Washington Spirit managing partner and CEO Steve Baldwin has resigned.

The team shared his statement on social media Tuesday morning.

The decision comes about a week after Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired regarding reports of a toxic environment around the team.

Burke resigned from his coaching position in August, and was placed in a front-office position in the organization.

After a report surfaced in the Washington Post alleging verbal abuse, Burke was placed on leave.

The report documents instances in which players were yelled at – sometimes within inches of their faces. In addition, the Post says players told them Burke hurled curse words and personal attacks at them.