Washington Spirit, NWSL investigating former coach amid allegations of verbal abuse

The National Women’s Soccer League and the Washington Spirit are investigating after allegations surfaced surrounding former head coach Richie Burke.

A league spokesperson told FOX 5 that the investigation was prompted by what she described as a "credible press report."

READ MORE: 2 Washington Spirit players selected for U.S. Women's National Team, headed to Tokyo 2020

Burke resigned from his coaching position on Tuesday, and was re-assigned to a front-office position in the organization.

READ MORE: Former Washington Football Team employee 'disappointed' with NFL response

In the meantime, he’s been placed on leave, pending an investigation into his behavior.

Wednesday morning, the Washington Post published a report citing three players who say they quit the team because of Burke’s "abusive" treatment.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The report documents instances in which players were yelled – sometimes within inches of their faces. In addition, the Post says players told them Burke hurled curse words and personal attacks at them.

Advertisement



