Suspended Washington Spirit coach fired, team officials barred from ‘league governance’

A little over a month after he was placed on leave in the wake of a "credible press report" regarding a toxic environment around the Washington Spirit team, coach Richie Burke has been fired "with cause."

READ MORE: Washington Spirit, NWSL investigating former coach amid allegations of verbal abuse

The National Women’s Soccer League also says that team management and ownership "failed to act in the best interests of the league" and they’ve been barred from matters of governance.

READ MORE: 2 Washington Spirit players selected for U.S. Women's National Team, headed to Tokyo 2020

The franchise must respond to the violation notice issued by the board within 14 days, league officials say.

Burke resigned from his coaching position in August, and was placed in a front-office position in the organization.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

After a report surfaced in the Washington Post alleging verbal abuse, Burke was placed on leave.

Advertisement

The report documents instances in which players were yelled at – sometimes within inches of their faces. In addition, the Post says players told them Burke hurled curse words and personal attacks at them.

