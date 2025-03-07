Washington Nationals offering free tickets to current and former federal workers

The Brief Current and former federal workers can claim two free tickets to the Washington Nationals exhibition game vs. the Baltimore Orioles. The game is taking place at Nationals Park on Monday, March 24, at 1:05 p.m.



The Washington Nationals are offering current and former federal workers two free tickets to the exhibition game vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park on Monday, March 24.

Federal workers can claim their free tickets at the First Base Box Office, located at the corner of Potomac Avenue Southeast and First Street Southeast, beginning at 11:45 a.m.

Related article

The game is set to begin at 1:05 p.m.

Interested attendees can download the MLB Ballpark app and sign up for an account prior to arrival. Click here for more information.