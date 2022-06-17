Washington Nationals honor Ryan Zimmerman with weekend of celebrations, jersey retirement ceremony

The Washington Nationals will honor Ryan Zimmerman, the team's first ever draft pick, with a weekend of events that will celebrate the now retired player who became the face of the franchise when the team moved to the nation's capital.

Zimmerman was selected fourth overall in the 2005 draft – the same year the Montreal Expos relocated to the District and became the Nationals. Zimmerman spent his entire 17-year Major League Baseball career with Washington and went on to become their all-time leader in nearly every offensive category.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He will become the first player in team history to have his jersey retired.

"Not only is Ryan 'Mr. National,' but he is, more importantly, a dear friend," said Mark D. Lerner, Managing Principal Owner of the Washington Nationals in a statement. "It brings me and my family so much joy to see that his #11 jersey is the first in Nationals history to be retired, and we're all looking forward to welcoming Ryan, his family and friends back to the ballpark for a weekend full of celebration, memories and thanks."

The weekend will include fan giveaways, appearances by former players, and Zimmerman's official jersey retirement ceremony prior to Saturday's game.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Ryan Zimmerman (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Zimmerman won the World Series with the team in 2019. He is a two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glove award winner and was the National League Comeback Player of the Year in 2017.

He and his family established the ziMS Foundation in 2006 to raise money and awareness for programs benefitting those with Multiple Sclerosis and helped with COVID-19 relief efforts.