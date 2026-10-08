Frederick County School Board votes to ban AI use for pre-K through 12th grade students

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The Brief Frederick County schools will ban the use of artificial intelligence for students from pre-K through 12th grade. The School Board voted 6-1 to approve the ban. The dissenting board member raised concerns that restricting AI access would leave older students less prepared for college.



The Frederick County School Board voted 6-1 Wednesday night to ban students from using artificial intelligence across all grade levels, from pre-K through 12th grade.

What we know:

It’s one of the strictest student technology restrictions in the DMV region.

Board members initially considered limiting the policy to younger students before deciding to extend the ban through high school. The decision comes amid growing concerns about cheating and fears that students may rely too heavily on technology rather than developing critical thinking skills.

Some local parents expressed support while others shared hesitation over the sweeping rule.

What they're saying:

"I’m for it simply because I do think it can be a crutch. They’re not relying on AI to answer their questions, to write their papers and things like that when I think that they should use their brains," said parent Ikea Bowie.

Parent Eric Frierson offered a different perspective, noting potential drawbacks.

"Not a total ban, but I guess it has instances where it can be beneficial, especially the world that we’re moving into—we want to be prepared," Frierson said.

The local teachers union addressed the transition back to traditional coursework amid AI concerns.

"We have not received many messages from educators about artificial intelligence in the classroom and its impact on teaching and learning," said Justin Heid, President of the Frederick County Education Association. "However, several educators said they are returning to traditional paper-and-pencil assignments instead of computer-based work because they are concerned students might use AI to complete assignments."

Dig deeper:

The lone dissenting board member voted against the ban out of concern that restricting AI access could leave older students less prepared for college.

The decision marks a sharp shift in direction for the district, coming just weeks after it began piloting Google’s AI tool, Gemini, for middle and high school students. The broader restrictions were prompted by weeks of school board discussions about potential student misuse.

District officials clarified that the policy does not mean students will never be allowed to interact with AI. The policy has exceptions for specific classroom lessons, including instruction about the technology itself, as well as accommodations for students with disabilities.

District leaders are still determining how the ban will be enforced and how the specific policy exceptions will operate in classrooms.