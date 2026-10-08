Search continues for 2 missing Prince George's County teens

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The Brief Two Maryland families are searching for their missing 16-year-old daughters. Sydney Brown and Dahlyla Gordon, both from Greenbelt, have been missing since Saturday, Oct. 3. The teens said they were walking to a nearby gas station and planned to go for a car ride with a person their parents didn't know.



Two Maryland families are searching for their missing 16-year-old daughters, Sydney Brown and Dahlyla Gordon, who have been missing for six days.

What we know:

The two Greenbelt teens were last seen in a local neighborhood on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 3. According to their families, the teens said they were walking to a nearby gas station and planned to go for a car ride with a person unknown to their parents. Neither teen has been seen since.

Search efforts were underway Thursday in a Southeast Washington, D.C., neighborhood, where Sydney’s mother, Shanan Brown, and father were distributing fliers and photos. The search focused on the 4300 block of 4th Street, Southeast, where Sydney's phone location was last recorded around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Dahlyla’s phone activity was last recorded two days ago while surfing social media. No further activity or communication has been recorded from either teen since.

What they're saying:

"I'm scared, nervous, frustrated, upset, because I'm wondering where she at, her and her friend Dahlyla. I just want to know if they're okay. I'm looking for her, trying to find her," Shanan Brown said. "It's very heartbreaking and upsetting, and I just want them to come home. I want them to come home! Can't sleep, can't eat. I never thought that I would ever have to experience looking for my child in the streets."

Dahlyla’s family has also taken to social media to urge for her safe return, posting a message that reads in part: "Dahlyla, you are deeply loved, and we worry about your safety. If anyone has seen Dahlyla or has information that may help locate her, please contact the police."

Authorities are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sydney Brown and Dahlyla Gordon is urged to contact the Greenbelt Police Department or the Prince George’s County Police Department.