Human trafficking victims found, 3 people charged in Virginia prostitution bust

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The Brief Human trafficking victims were found during a police operation targeting prostitution-related offenses. Police searched multiple massage businesses and homes in Manassas, Fairfax County and Prince William County. Six businesses were shut down and three people are facing charges.



Human trafficking victims were found and six Northern Virginia businesses were shuttered following a police operation targeting prostitution-related offenses. Three people are facing charges in the bust.

What we know:

The investigation was initiated after Manassas City police received a Crime Solvers tip. On October 6, police launched an operation targeting multiple massage businesses and homes across Manassas, Fairfax County and Prince William County.

During the searches, police recovered several hundred thousand dollars and documents supporting the prostitution investigation.

After the operation, the Fire Marshal's Office shut down the following six businesses:

7 Star Spa at 8622 Centreville Road

White Moon Spa at 8645 Mathis Avenue, Suite 202

Oriental Massage at 8647 Mathis Avenue, Suite 101

Oriental Massage Therapy at 8701 Digges Road, Suite B

The Massage Dragon at 9384 Forestwood Lane

Manassas Massage Therapy at 9548 Surveyor Court

Three people were arrested in connection with the operation.

Yanzhi Mei, 44, of Prince William County, was charged with prostitution, sexual battery and aiding prostitution. She is being held on a $2,000 bond.

Yanwu Glick, 65, of Fairfax County, was charged with aiding prostitution and keeping a bawdy place, a legal term for maintaining a location used for prostitution or lewd acts. She is being held without bond.

Stephen Smarr, 65, of Manassas, was charged with keeping a bawdy place and aiding in prostitution. He is being held on $3,000 bond.

"We take these crimes seriously and are committed to addressing illegal activity in our community," said Chief of Police Douglas W. Keen. "This operation reflects the hard work of our staff, and I thank our partner agencies for their assistance. I am especially thankful to members of our community whose tips ultimately led to this operation."