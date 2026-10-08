SWAT officers arrest 3 during Fairfax County drug investigation, police say

SWAT officers and narcotics detectives arrested three people Wednesday night following a drug investigation in Fairfax County, according to police.

The Brief SWAT officers and narcotics detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday night on Amherst Avenue in Springfield. Police recovered narcotics at the scene and arrested three individuals on drug-related charges. One suspect was held on a secure bond for intent to distribute, while two others were released on unsecure bonds.



Officers executed a search warrant connected to the investigation in the 5800 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield shortly before 10 p.m. Detectives said they recovered narcotics at the scene, and all three suspects were transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Authorities identified those arrested as Chuong Nguyen, 50, of Springfield, who was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drugs and held on a secure bond; Diep Vo, 50, of Springfield, charged with possession of Schedule I or II drugs and released on an unsecure bond; and Thuan Nguyen, 57, of Annandale, charged with possession of Schedule I or II drugs and released on an unsecure bond.

Chuong Nguyen (Fairfax County Police Department)