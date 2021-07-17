VIDEO: Chaos breaks out at Nationals Park after shooting outside stadium
WASHINGTON - Video and images from Nationals Park show chaos erupting after a gunfight outside the stadium left three people injured.
Officials stressed that none of the gunfire occurred inside the stadium – and that fans were asked to shelter in place.
Video recorded by fans inside the stadium shows people running on the field, as well as running down hallways.
