VIDEO: Chaos breaks out at Nationals Park after shooting outside stadium

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Washington Nationals
Chaos erupts after shooting outside Nationals Park

Fans are seen running inside the stadium after a gun battle erupted outside Nationals Park Saturday night.

WASHINGTON - Video and images from Nationals Park show chaos erupting after a gunfight outside the stadium left three people injured.

READ MORE: DC police confirm 3 people shot outside Nationals Park

Officials stressed that none of the gunfire occurred inside the stadium – and that fans were asked to shelter in place.

Video recorded by fans inside the stadium shows people running on the field, as well as running down hallways.

People run inside Nationals Park after gunfire erupts outside

Video from the scene shows people inside Nationals Park running after gunfire erupted outside the third-base gate.


 