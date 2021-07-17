VIDEO: Chaos breaks out at Nationals Park after shooting outside stadium

Video and images from Nationals Park show chaos erupting after a gunfight outside the stadium left three people injured.

READ MORE: DC police confirm 3 people shot outside Nationals Park

Officials stressed that none of the gunfire occurred inside the stadium – and that fans were asked to shelter in place.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Video recorded by fans inside the stadium shows people running on the field, as well as running down hallways.

Advertisement



