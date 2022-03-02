Washington Nationals fans react to MLB canceling Opening Day, first two series

Washington Nationals fans looking forward to a return to the ballpark got some disappointing news on Wednesday as Major League Baseball has canceled Opening Day and the first two series of the season.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Nationals sent out a letter to season ticket holders that the first two series of 2022 will not be played including home games against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 4 and 6.

Those games will be deducted from the season ticket holders' accounts. Still, fans at Nats Park say they're bitterly disappointed.

"I definitely think the fans are always excited to get out and see our community so sometimes I don’t think they think about the fans when they're making their decisions," one fan said.

"Things are really starting to open up and people were going to come back to the stadiums and this is really going to hurt especially with the fans," said another.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: MLB cancels Opening Day, first two series after sides fail to reach lockout deal

So, how long will this last? So far, it's not looking good. Both the MLB Commissioner and the Player's Union head appear to be digging in their heels for the long haul.

"I think it’s important to look at the pattern of increases in the collective bargaining agreement threshold over the last several agreements and I think the proposal that we made is right in line with the type of increases we’ve seen in the past," said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

"The reason we’re not playing is simple: A lockout is the ultimate economic weapon. Let me repeat that – a lockout is the ultimate economic weapon," said Tony Clark from the Major League Players Association.

The Baltimore Orioles also sent out a letter to fans Wednesday morning telling them that while they're disappointed there will not be a 162-game season, all tickets sold will remain valid unless fans want a refund.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

The longest work stoppage was in the 1994-95 season which saw 900 games canceled and no World Series in 1994.