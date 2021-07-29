Washington Nationals acquire Boston Red Sox's Aldo Ramirez in exchange for Kyle Schwarber

The Washington Nationals acquired right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Kyle Schwarber on Thursday.

READ MORE: DC professional sports franchises continue to struggle with COVID-19, vaccinations

Ramirez, 20, has 32 strikeouts against eight walks with one home run allowed in 31.0 innings pitched. Over his last three starts, Ramirez has tossed 14.0 consecutive scoreless innings, striking out 16, walking three and holding opposing batters to a .140 batting average (7-for-50).

The 6-foot, 180-pound right-hander was signed out of the Mexican League at the age of 16 on April 18, 2018.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Schwarber, 28, hit .253 with nine doubles, 25 homers, 53 RBI, one stolen base, 31 walks and 42 runs scored in 2021. He earned his first National League All-Star selection after his historic month of June in which he hit 16 home runs.