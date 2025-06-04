Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever, team falls short despite Caitlin Clark's injury

The Brief The Washington Mystics faced defeat in a recent game against the Indiana Fever. Indiana managed to pull through with an 85-76 victory, thanks to the help of free agent Aari McDonald.



The Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever faced off on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, taking a tough loss on the road.

The team fell short despite point guard Caitlin Clark being injured and ruled out for at least two weeks on May 26 because of a left quad injury, according to ESPN. Indiana managed to pull through with an 85-76 victory, thanks to the help of free agent Aari McDonald.

On Monday, the Fever signed McDonald, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft who previously played for the Atlanta Dream and the Los Angeles Sparks. McDonald came off the bench and made an impact on the game with seven points, five assists and three steals in 27 minutes.

"Not everybody can do that. That's a point guard mindset," Fever coach Stephanie White told ESPN, in reference to McDonald's quick turnaround and execution in Tuesday's game. "I thought she did a great job. She's hungry, No. 1. And No. 2, she knows how to play. And she's just a dog on defense; we needed that."

The Mystics will face off with the New York Liberty on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.