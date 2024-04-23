Washington Mystics tickets almost sold-out roughly 30 minutes, ahead of Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever matchup

Caitlin Clark helps boost WNBA ticket sales ahead of the Washington Mystics game in June. Tickets for the anticipated game between the Mystics and Indiana Fever are quickly being snagged.

This comes just less than a week after the team announced the game would be played at Capital One Arena and will be broadcast on ION television as part of the WNBA's Friday Nights on ION series.

The basketball phenom was the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA's 2024 Draft last week. She's scored more points than anyone in NCAA women's basketball.

The Washington Mystics selected forward Aaliyah Edwards from the University of Connecticut with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The organization believes fans are already fired up about witnessing the prime-time matchup.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday, April 23 at 10 a.m. and have quickly been dwindling with just nosebleed seats remaining roughly 30 minutes into sales.

Fans can expect a tough mashup as the two rookies go toe to toe on Friday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. Remaining tickets can be found here.











