Washington Mystics player Elena Delle Donne announces retirement

The Brief WNBA Champion and Washington Mystics player, Elena Delle Donne, has announced her retirement. The two-time Most Valuable Player shared the announcement on her Instagram Friday morning. Delle Donne's career stretched over 10 seasons.



The two-time Most Valuable Player shared the announcement on her Instagram, saying "this game has been my life and I am grateful for the memories." Read the full statement below:

"One of my favorite children’s books asked, "How did it get so late so soon?". I have asked myself that over and over again in the process of coming to the decision to retire from playing basketball. Being able to say that out loud was one of the hardest parts of my career. My body seemed to make this decision before my mind accepted it but I now truly know this is the right thing for me at the right time. Words cannot adequately express how thankful I am to my family, all of my incredible teammates, friends, executives, sponsors, staff and most importantly the amazing fans that have accompanied me on this journey. This game has been my life and I am grateful for the memories and how much it’s given me. It feels good to close this chapter knowing I gave it my all and I can’t wait for what’s next!"

The team shared a statement saying that Delle Donne is "one of the greatest players of all time." Read the full statement below:

"One of the greatest players of all time, and one of only two named Most Valuable Player for two different franchises. Elena knows what individual greatness and team success look like," stated Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger. "She understands winning, and she knows how to elevate athletes, a team, and an organization. We are so fortunate that Elena wants to spend part of her next chapter giving back to basketball, contributing to the development and achievements of our program, and continuing to enrich our community. Congratulations to Elena on an extraordinary playing career, thank you for serving as a role model to so many, and welcome home!"