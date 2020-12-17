Washington Monument temporarily closes following potential COVID-19 exposure

article

The Washington Monument is temporarily closed due to a reduction in its workforce from a potential COVID-19 exposure.

On Thursday, the National Park Service announced the closure is consistent with CDC guidance and is in coordination with the NPS Office of Public Health.

NPS says it is currently "working to staff the Washington Monument at the appropriate levels to maintain the safety of its operations for visitors and employees."

In early October, the Washington Monument reopened to the public with a set of new safety and cleaning procedures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic following a six-month closure.

