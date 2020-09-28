Washington Monument set to reopen to the public on October 1

After a six-month closure, the Washington Monument will reopen to the public on the morning of October 1 with a set of new safety and cleaning procedures in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was temporarily closed back in March while the District attempted to slow the spread of the virus.

Officials say the Monument will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Visitors will be able to reserve tickets online only starting on Sept. 30.

Officials say tickets will become available daily at 10 a.m. for the next day’s visits and each ticket is good for up to four individuals in a group traveling together. There is a non-refundable reservation fee of $1.50 per ticket.

No tickets will be distributed on-site in an effort to promote social distancing, according to officials.

The following health and safety measures will be in place at the Monument amid the pandemic:

• Significantly reduced elevator capacity, limiting trips to 4-8 passengers to allow for physical distancing.

• A face covering policy for individuals while inside the monument that accounts for physical distance limitations as well as legal and other considerations, consistent with relevant guidance to reduce the risks of the spread of COVID-19, and to ensure the health and wellbeing of NPS employees, contractors, and visitors.

• Touchless check-in.

• Touchless hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the monument.

• Time limit at 500’ observation level of 10 minutes per group.

• A closure each day from 1 to 2 p.m. for cleaning and disinfecting using antiviral disinfectant cleaners recommended by the CDC and registered with the Environmental Protection Agency.



