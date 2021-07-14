Washington Monument reopens Wednesday; reservations, masks required

The Washington Monument reopens to the public Wednesday, July 14 following nearly a year of COVID-19 related closures.

Officials say the national landmark will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are required and will be available daily at 10 a.m. online each day for the following day. A $1 reservation fee is required.

The past decade has been a difficult one for the Washington Monument which saw closures due to damage caused by the 2011 earthquake and a closure of nearly three years for maintenance and repairs.

COVID-19 related restrictions kept the Washington Monument closed for much of 2020 with it only reopening briefly in the fall before closing again at the beginning of 2021.

The reopening will come with a limited capacity between of 40 and 50 percent which amounts to about 580 visitors a day.

Officials say masks will be required at this time regardless of vaccination status.