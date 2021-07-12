Washington Monument reopening on Wednesday

The Washington Monument will reopen on Wednesday – following a six-month closure.

The monument was closed in January in the wake of the Capitol riot, after law enforcement said it had received credible threats.

Previously, it had closed in March 2020 with the arrival of the novel coronavirus in the region, and reopened in October 2020.

The monument will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks will be required by everyone visiting the monument – regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets will be available online at recreation.gov, and will become available one day before you plan to visit.

Each ticket is good for up to four people in a group together – but it is non-refundable.