Washington Monument reopening tomorrow, park service says

The Washington Monument is finally reopening.

The National Park Service announced on Friday that the iconic obelisk will be open for visitors Saturday, and tickets will be available at 10 a.m.

The monument was initially shut down nearly two weeks ago after a lightning strike damaged the electrical access system.

The strike on the monument – which occurred early in the morning on Aug. 15 – was recorded by Travis Nix, who posted it to Twitter.

The split-second light show arrived in the wake of a turbulent night of storms that flooded parts of the District and surrounding areas, including Alexandria.

Direct Lightning strikes on the Washington Monument are rare but they do happen.

The Washington monument has two lightning rods installed on the columns to protect the building.

