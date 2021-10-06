Washington-Liberty High School lockdown prompted by anonymous call about active shooter
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An anonymous call claiming a shooter in the building at Washington-Liberty High School prompted a lockdown Wednesday morning, officials say.
A representative for Arlington County Public Schools said the building was immediately secured following the call.
Students are being temporarily moved to another location while police conduct their investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.
