Washington-Liberty High School lockdown prompted by anonymous call about active shooter

FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An anonymous call claiming a shooter in the building at Washington-Liberty High School prompted a lockdown Wednesday morning, officials say. 

A representative for Arlington County Public Schools said the building was immediately secured following the call. 

Students are being temporarily moved to another location while police conduct their investigation. 

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.