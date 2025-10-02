Washington Gas contractors face off in 'rodeo' to showcase skills

The Brief Washington Gas held a "rodeo" on Thursday where workers were able to show off their skills. Crews from different stations across the DMV area completed timed tasks that replicate what they do out in the field. The event was meant to celebrate the hard-working individuals who keep our communities going.



Washington Gas hosted a rodeo on Thursday to showcase their skills and commitment to safety through friendly competition.

'A day to celebrate':

Crews from different stations across the DMV area completed timed tasks that replicate what they do out in the field day-to-day. Four-person teams started off by digging, then cut and installed pipes, and lastly, put their precision to the test with a mini excavator.

What they're saying:

Greg Stroh, the Regional Operations Manager for Maryland, explained why they have these types of events.

"The men and women work hard each and every day. For them to be able to just kind of take a day to reconnect with some counterparts, be recognized for what they do and celebrate, and to just have some fun, it's important," Stroh said.