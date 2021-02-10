Washington Dulles airport agents seize dozens of high-end phony guitars

article

Agents at Washington Dulles International Airport this week announced that they’d seized nearly $160,000 worth of phony high-end guitars.

The counterfeits – which arrived from China in December – included 27 Gibson, six Fender, two CF Martin and one Paul Reed Smith guitars. All of the instruments were fake.

According to the agents, one of the highlights was a version of Jimmy Page’s iconic Gibson Double Neck.

Another one featured a signature from Guns and Roses’ Slash.

The most expensive was a fake version of Ace Frehley’s Gibson guitar, valued at $9,000.

The guitars were on their way to 21 states and Australia.