DC police searching for man accused of twerking and then attacking women in Navy Yard

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The Brief Police are searching for a man they said twerked in front of several women before he attacked them. The attack happened on April 19 in front of the TD Bank near Nationals Park. According to police, the man and another suspect attacked the group.



The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man who they said twerked in front of a group of women several times before attacking them in Navy Yard last week.

Random twerker attacks

What we know:

The attack happened on April 19. Officers said they were flagged down after a large fight broke out in front of the TD Bank near Nationals Park.

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A woman told police that a man she didn't know walked up and "randomly started ‘twerking’ in front of her," according to the report. When she tried to get away, the man then turned around and punched her. She fought back, but was tackled to the ground and punched repeatedly by two suspects.

One of the woman's friends was attacked in the same way, police said. The suspect twerked in front of her, then punched her. The man did the same thing to one of the woman's friends—twerked in front of her before turning around and punching her.

What we don't know:

Police searched the area but did not find any suspects. The MPD shared a photo of the alleged twerker on social media on Monday. Police asked anyone with information about the attack to call 202-727-9099.