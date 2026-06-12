Father, daughter charged with attempted murder in stabbing

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 54-year-old William Andrew Dunn

A father and daughter who were wanted in connection with a stabbing in Silver Spring have been arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to Montgomery County police.

What we know:

Montgomery County police have charged 54-year-old William Andrew Dunn and 24-year-old Brittany Elaine Dunn, both of Silver Spring, in connection with a stabbing that occurred June 4.

The incident happened in the 3700 block of Stepping Stone Lane.

According to investigators, William and Brittany Dunn attacked the victim inside the home they all shared.

During the assault, the victim was stabbed in the upper chest. Police have not released the victim’s identity or provided an update on the victim’s condition.

Arrest and charges:

Both suspects were transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged with: