DC teen gets 2.5 years in violent robbery case

The Brief D.C. teen Daijon Bourn was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for an armed robbery and shooting in Northeast D.C. last May. Prosecutors say Bourn, who had escaped a juvenile facility, was involved in a robbery where a victim was shot multiple times. Bourn is also linked to other high-profile cases, including the shooting of an NFL player and the killing of a 15-year-old boy.



A D.C. teen involved in the shooting of an NFL player and the killing of a 15-year-old boy four years ago was sentenced Friday in a separate armed robbery case.

What we know:

D.C. teenager Daijon Bourn was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

This stems from a shooting in Northeast D.C. last May, shortly after he escaped from a juvenile facility out of state.

In that incident, prosecutors say a man was robbed of his Cartier watch on 8th Street Northeast the night of May 18.

They say the victim was shot at multiple times with a semiautomatic rifle before the suspects announced the robbery.

The victim told the court his life was permanently changed by injuries from the shooting.

Bourn was 17 at the time. Authorities say he had just escaped from a juvenile facility in Pennsylvania and drove a stolen car back to D.C.

The backstory:

Bourn was already in custody last year for his alleged involvement in two other high-profile cases.

One was the August 2022 armed-robbery of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson, who was shot and later recovered.

Two months later, a 15-year-old boy, Andre Robertson, was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s front porch in Northeast D.C.

Robertson’s family says Bourn was responsible for that shooting.

READ MORE: 15-year-old to be held until 21 in shooting of Commanders running back and teen’s murder

Dig deeper:

In court, the judge read a statement from Bourn in which he apologized to the victim in the May shooting, expressed remorse and took responsibility for that incident.

The statement did not address the earlier cases.

Bourn’s co-defendant in the May robbery, 20-year-old Jamel Hawkins, was also sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Prosecutors say Hawkins fired the weapon during that robbery.