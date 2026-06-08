Teen identified in fatal shooting involving unsecured gun in Southeast DC

The Brief The Metropolitan Police Department has identified a 15-year-old girl fatally shot inside a Southeast Washington apartment over the weekend as Journee Long of Bowie, Maryland. One of two juveniles inside the apartment accidentally discharged the illegal and unsecured firearm, fatally striking Long while the other youth escaped injury, according to investigators. Following the accidental shooting, 33-year-old J'Von Green was arrested and charged with criminally negligent storage of a firearm and multiple weapons offenses for owning the illegal, unsecured gun.



A 15-year-old girl who was fatally shot inside a Southeast Washington apartment over the weekend has been identified as Journee Long of Bowie, Maryland, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Accidental shooting

The backstory:

Officers responded to the 900 block of Barnaby Street SE at 6:53 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Long unconscious and not breathing with a critical gunshot wound, according to police. D.C. Fire and EMS personnel responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of Lisa Jeffries, Journee Long's mother.

What we know:

Investigators determined that two juveniles accessed an illegal and unsecured firearm inside the apartment. One juvenile manipulated the firearm, causing it to discharge and fatally strike the other juvenile, later identified as 15-year-old Journee Long. The juvenile handling the firearm was not injured.

Authorities previously said all indications showed the shooting was accidental.

As part of the investigation, police determined the firearm belonged to 33-year-old J'Von Green of Southeast Washington. Green was arrested and charged with possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition, carrying a pistol without a license and criminally negligent storage of a firearm.

What's next:

MPD's Homicide Branch continues to investigate Long's death in coordination with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Long's mother, Lisa Jeffries, told reporters her daughter had recently celebrated her 15th birthday. Family members are expected to speak publicly in the coming days.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

MPD is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to a homicide arrest and conviction and up to $2,500 for information leading to the seizure of an illegal firearm.