'8647' appears on National Mall, USPP investigating

The U.S. Park Police are investigating mysterious numbers that have appeared etched into the grass on the National Mall.

What we know:

Images from the National Mall show the numbers "8647" appearing in dead or discolored grass east of the World War II Memorial.

The markings stretch across a large section of the Mall and are clearly visible from a distance. U.S. Park Police are investigating the incident.

The numbers are emerging just days before the area near the National Mall will be full of fans for a UFC match on Trump’s birthday on Sunday.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: The numbers "8647" are shown in the grass on the National Mall on June 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. U.S. Park Police is handling the investigation into the markings in the grass. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

The numbers have appeared in political discussions and on social media in recent months.

The term "86" is commonly used as slang meaning to remove, reject, or get rid of something. The number "47" is often used as a reference to President Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States.