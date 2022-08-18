Washington Commanders' sports betting license approved for FedEx Field

Fans will soon be able to place bets on Washington Commanders games at FedEx Field after a sports betting license received final approval in Maryland.

The state's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission approved the license Wednesday, opening the door for the Commanders to build a sports betting lounge inside the stadium.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders fans can vote online for team’s new mascot

Maryland lottery officials have to formally issue the license, but the Commanders are expected to open a facility similar to those in Capital One Arena and Nationals Park, according to WTOP.

The Commanders issued a statement on the license being approved saying:

"Our organization is grateful for the time and effort by the State of Maryland and its leaders to develop a regulatory framework and review our application to operate a retail sportsbook at FedExField. We endorse the approach taken by leaders across Maryland to invite equitable and diverse participation in the legal sports wagering market, and we are looking forward to revealing more about our plans to stakeholders and fans alike in the weeks ahead."

Also on Wednesday, Maryland officials confirmed mobile sports betting will not be ready for the start of the NFL and college football season.

READ MORE: Maryland officials give no timeline for launch of mobile sports betting

The Washington Commanders season starts September 11th.