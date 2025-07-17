Washington Commanders sign Von Miller to 1-year deal: AP

The Brief Von Miller signs 1-year deal with Commanders, AP says. Released by Buffalo in March. Two-time Super Bowl champ with 129.5 career sacks.



Von Miller, the NFL’s active sacks leader, is signing with the Washington Commanders roughly a week before training camp opens.

Commanders add Miller

Miller and the Commanders have agreed to a one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the negotiations, The Associated Press reported.

"DC... What’s good?" Miller posted on social media along with a generated image of himself in a Commanders unform.

Veteran boosts pass rush

What we know:

Von Miller, 36, was released by Buffalo in a salary-cap move in March. Injuries hampered his stint with the Bills, limiting him to 11, 12 and 13 games over the past three seasons.

Von Miller recorded six sacks last season, pushing his career total to 129 1/2. He spent nearly a decade with Denver, earning three Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl MVP. He won a second championship in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams.