Washington Commanders select Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. with 29th pick in NFL draft

The Washington Commanders bolstered their offensive line Thursday night by selecting Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr. with the 29th overall pick in the NFL draft.

The move aims to provide additional protection for franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels as he enters his second season.

Conerly strengthens Commanders’ line

Josh Conerly Jr. #OL07 of Oregon participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Protecting QB Jayden Daniels

The addition of Conerly strengthens the offensive line protecting quarterback Daniels, who was sacked three times in the NFC Championship loss last year to eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.

The move also follows the division-rival New York Giants’ selection of edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick.

Conerly, a 6-foot-5, 311-pound lineman from Seattle, started 14 games at left tackle for the Oregon Ducks during his junior season. He is expected to transition to right tackle following the Commanders’ acquisition of left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade with the Houston Texans last month.