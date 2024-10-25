Washington Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels awaits decision to play against Bears

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels hopes to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, but the final decision will be made by the coaching staff after he suffered a rib injury in the last game.

At practice, Daniels said he feels good and has been undergoing treatment this week. "I want to play, but it’s not my decision," he said Friday. Daniels suggested the decision would come closer to game time.

"Jayden was able to practice today," said head coach Dan Quinn. "We followed the plan really that we set at the start of the week - and for you guys, think of like crawl, walk, run."

"We will assess how he responds to the work that we did over the next 48 hours. But we really pushed it today," Quinn continued.

The matchup between the Bears and Commanders would feature a quarterback taken with the first pick in the draft against one selected second.

However, uncertainty surrounds the game after Daniels' rib injury. No. 1 pick Caleb Williams leads the Bears into his homecoming at Washington with three consecutive wins, while the Commanders are deciding between Daniels and journeyman Marcus Mariota to start Sunday.

