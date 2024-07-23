Washington Commanders to honor Darrell Green with jersey retirement

The Washington Commanders will honor one of the greatest players in franchise history this season when they retire the jersey of Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green.

Green was a first-round pick by Washington in 1983 and played his entire 20-year career for Washington.

He is widely recognized as one of the best cornerbacks in league history and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

During his career, Green was selected to seven Pro Bowls and won two Super Bowls.

The Commanders will officially retire Green's No. 28 jersey number at halftime of their Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers at Commanders Field on Oct. 20.

