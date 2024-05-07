Washington Commanders help fund safe space for children to play in Capitol Heights

The Washington Commanders played a part off the field in funding a fun and safe space for children to play in Capitol Heights.

The Commanders partnered with Prince George’s County and Kaboom, an organization focused on ending play space inequities. The playground is undergoing inspection this week and under construction. It is set to open to the public next week in the Oakcrest Community Center.

This is a project reportedly made possible by volunteers and children who were told they had a hand in designing what you see.

The playground was built by volunteers from several organizations and the community, including Commanders players. FOX 5 has learned it cost nearly 400-thousand dollars to build this one playground and many more playground rebuilds and renovations are reportedly ahead.

The funding is a partnership between private donors and taxpayers.

Prince George’s County leaders say the goal of having the playground here is to get children outside, active, and having fun.

The goal is also to serve underserved communities.

Prince George’s County is the sixth location announced as an official partner in the twenty-five in five initiative. That’s 25 new playgrounds in five years, all to end play space inequity. The cities were all chosen based on national and county data identifying urgent and immediate needs.



