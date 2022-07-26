Washington Commanders ask fans to vote on new fight song lyrics, mascot

The Washington Commanders are asking fans to vote on the team's new fight song and mascot.

The Commanders Marching Band will premiere the song at the team’s preseason home game on Saturday, August 13 against the Carolina Panthers.

The mascot will be unveiled at the team’s Fan Appreciation game at FedExField against the Cleveland Browns on January 1, 2023.

The team has launched a webpage where fans can vote for both the fight song lyrics and mascot selection process. The lyric options are available to vote on, and the mascot options will be available for voting on August 13. During the preseason game, fans in attendance will receive a "first look" at the mascot category options and be able to cast their vote.

The original fight song was composed by DMV native Barnee Breeskin. In collaboration with the Breeskin family, including Barnee’s son David Breeskin and granddaughter, Maria Breeskin-McLain, the team is revamping the fight song arrangement for a "new and fresh composition that still stays true to the recognizable lyrics and melody fans know and love."

David Breeskin will be honored pregame at the August 13 preseason game.

"We are excited to unveil both our revamped Fight Song and new team mascot during the 2022 season, our inaugural season under a new name and brand identity," said Team President Jason Wright. "Our first season as the Commanders is all about connecting our past and present and we are excited to work closely with fans to help bring back these traditions under a new banner and combine them with new traditions fans will help to create."

To cast your votes, click here.