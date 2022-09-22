Washington Capitals won't bring back live organist next season, ending 22-year run

It's the end of an era – Washington Capitals organ player Bruce Anderson will not be returning for the 2022-23 season, concluding a 22-year run with the team.

Anderson is an Emmy award-winning organist and owner of Lutherville Music School and Lutherville Rock School in Maryland. He has played his instrument and delighted fans at Capitals games for more than two decades.

Now, the Capitals say they will use "professionally recorded organ songs and prompts" instead of having a live organist.

"Ahead of the 2022-23 season, we decided not to bring back the live portion of the organ," read a statement from the team. "We are continuously finding ways to transform the in-game experience, including having professionally recorded organ songs and prompts. We thank Bruce for his contributions to the organization and wish him the very best."

Anderson shared a message on Twitter after learning the news.

"Found out today that the @Capitals will no longer be using the organ for Caps games," he said. "I’ve had a great ride for 22 years- a Stanley Cup Ring -an Emmy - A Winter Classic and lots of great memories with friends. Thanks Caps fans for your support through the years!"

His replies were filled with responses from Capitals faithfuls who expressed their dismay at his departure.