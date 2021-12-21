Washington Capitals game postponed due to ‘COVID-related issues’

The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers due to ‘COVID-related issues' affecting D.C.'s team.

The league has not yet announced a date for a make-up game.

The postponement comes as COVID-19 cases in D.C. and the nation are surging due to the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant.